Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning range

SAN MARCOS CONDO-1134 Grape Street - Come see this condo close to Cal State San Marcos or Palomar College ! Upper unit single level condo with air conditioning! Home includes washer and dryer inside your unit! Owner pays trash and water. Private garage plus an additional parking space. Community pool! Near shopping and freeway access. Sorry, NO pets or smoking. 1 year lease to start. Washer/Dryer provided in "as is" condition. Contact us today to see inside your new home!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,250.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners.

Must obtain renters insurance.



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice



No Pets Allowed



