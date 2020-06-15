1072 Grape St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely 3B/2.5BA w/ Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



3B/2.5BA Condo available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 1,343 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room with fireplace and large windows offer great natural light. Private patio access off of dining room nook next to kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with adjacent laundry room including washer/dryer. Master bedroom features private balcony and attached bathroom with dual sinks. Unit located near community pool, spa and close to freeway, shops and restaurants!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 small pet. We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



Pets- Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyXO9XiWr88



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos

- FLOORING: hardwood, carpet

- PARKING: 1 car garage and one reserved space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YARD: patio



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL PROVISIONS: Surround sound, and fireplace as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4752325)