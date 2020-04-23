777 Higuera Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020.



Unique opportunity to live in an upstairs newly remodeled 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom apartment located in downtown San Luis Obispo, right above Hands Gallery. Features large bedroom window that gives expansive view of famous Higuera Street. New hardwood floors, appliances, and custom granite counter tops in the kitchen. Only steps away from restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Also features an onsite laundry room shared with two other units.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities EXCEPT trash.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/eGgzd26wdhE



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1170398?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available 1/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.