San Luis Obispo, CA
661 Funston Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:46 PM

661 Funston Avenue

661 Funston Avenue · (805) 351-3999
San Luis Obispo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

661 Funston Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Meadow Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nestled in a small complex of only three units, this one bedroom charmer is set back from the street and provides off street parking. The unit is single level, with ground level access. The unit includes a large kitchen complete with all the pictured appliances. Onsite laundry is available as well as large common space. The location of the unit is close to public transit, access to shopping and restaurants, and proximity to the famed SLO Farmer's Market.

Landlord pays Water, Trash, Gas, Electric and Gardener. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link to a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/3fxT_2F3IGQ

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1643219?source=marketing

CA BRE Broker's License # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $2,163, Available 08/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Funston Avenue have any available units?
661 Funston Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 661 Funston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
661 Funston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Funston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 661 Funston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 661 Funston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 661 Funston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 661 Funston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Funston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Funston Avenue have a pool?
No, 661 Funston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 661 Funston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 661 Funston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Funston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 Funston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Funston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Funston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
