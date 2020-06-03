661 Funston Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in a small complex of only three units, this one bedroom charmer is set back from the street and provides off street parking. The unit is single level, with ground level access. The unit includes a large kitchen complete with all the pictured appliances. Onsite laundry is available as well as large common space. The location of the unit is close to public transit, access to shopping and restaurants, and proximity to the famed SLO Farmer's Market.



Landlord pays Water, Trash, Gas, Electric and Gardener. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $2,163, Available 08/27/20



