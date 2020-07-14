All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:51 PM

567 Brizzolara Street

567 Brizzolara Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

567 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo located in downtown San Luis Obispo. Home features an open floor plan, spacious family room, and a loft area on the second floor. Enjoy the views on the patio that overlook the creek. Also includes a 1 car garage. Home comes with fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link to a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/8oifbv8vVSU

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2061212?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available 8/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Brizzolara Street have any available units?
567 Brizzolara Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 567 Brizzolara Street have?
Some of 567 Brizzolara Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Brizzolara Street currently offering any rent specials?
567 Brizzolara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Brizzolara Street pet-friendly?
No, 567 Brizzolara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 567 Brizzolara Street offer parking?
Yes, 567 Brizzolara Street offers parking.
Does 567 Brizzolara Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Brizzolara Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Brizzolara Street have a pool?
No, 567 Brizzolara Street does not have a pool.
Does 567 Brizzolara Street have accessible units?
No, 567 Brizzolara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Brizzolara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 Brizzolara Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Brizzolara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Brizzolara Street does not have units with air conditioning.
