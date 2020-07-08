All apartments in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA
469 Sandercock Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

469 Sandercock Street

469 Sandercock Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

469 Sandercock Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Higuera

Price and availability

Amenities

Features include an upstairs bedroom loft area. Open floor plan for living room and kitchen which includes refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave. Washer and Dryer included. Also downstairs is bathroom. Small side area you could add a table and chairs and a small area to plant a vegetable garden. Minutes away from beautiful parks and restaurants. One off street parking spot included.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

A link to a virtual to of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/8ogSwZ11XMb

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1925369?source=marketing

CA BRE Broker's License # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Sandercock Street have any available units?
469 Sandercock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Luis Obispo, CA.
What amenities does 469 Sandercock Street have?
Some of 469 Sandercock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Sandercock Street currently offering any rent specials?
469 Sandercock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Sandercock Street pet-friendly?
No, 469 Sandercock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 469 Sandercock Street offer parking?
Yes, 469 Sandercock Street offers parking.
Does 469 Sandercock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 Sandercock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Sandercock Street have a pool?
No, 469 Sandercock Street does not have a pool.
Does 469 Sandercock Street have accessible units?
No, 469 Sandercock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Sandercock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 Sandercock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Sandercock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 469 Sandercock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
