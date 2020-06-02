All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 411 Brizzolara Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
411 Brizzolara Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:43 PM

411 Brizzolara Street

411 Brizzolara Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1413 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terrific 3 bed + 2.5 bath home near downtown San Luis Obispo. Home is nearby the freeway, hiking trails, schools, and restaurants. Pictures coming soon.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/9VpeXgC9Lby

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833118?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Brizzolara Street have any available units?
411 Brizzolara Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 411 Brizzolara Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Brizzolara Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Brizzolara Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Brizzolara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 411 Brizzolara Street offer parking?
No, 411 Brizzolara Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 Brizzolara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Brizzolara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Brizzolara Street have a pool?
No, 411 Brizzolara Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Brizzolara Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Brizzolara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Brizzolara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Brizzolara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Brizzolara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Brizzolara Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 411 Brizzolara Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Luis Obispo 3 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CANipomo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity