All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 2870 Victoria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
2870 Victoria Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2870 Victoria Avenue

2870 Victoria Avenue · (805) 541-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Broad Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2870 Victoria Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO. TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES. QUIET COMPLEX. NO PETS OR SMOKING OF ANY KIND. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE CONSIDERED, RENT NEGOTIABLE. LEASE TO 7/31/2021.

Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.

DRE # 01370663

(805) 541-6664 | www.regmgmt.com

**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING UNITS!
Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit, appliances
& utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 Victoria Avenue have any available units?
2870 Victoria Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2870 Victoria Avenue have?
Some of 2870 Victoria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2870 Victoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2870 Victoria Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 Victoria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2870 Victoria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 2870 Victoria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2870 Victoria Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2870 Victoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2870 Victoria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 Victoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 2870 Victoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2870 Victoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2870 Victoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 Victoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2870 Victoria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2870 Victoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2870 Victoria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2870 Victoria Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Luis Obispo 3 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CANipomo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity