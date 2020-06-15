Amenities

2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO. TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES. QUIET COMPLEX. NO PETS OR SMOKING OF ANY KIND. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE CONSIDERED, RENT NEGOTIABLE. LEASE TO 7/31/2021.



Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.



DRE # 01370663



(805) 541-6664 | www.regmgmt.com



**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.



DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING UNITS!

Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit, appliances

& utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*



No Pets Allowed



