1860 Conejo Avenue

NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS



Home features include custom built home located on large private lot in exclusive area.



Entry level features includes large entry way, a large open style kitchen, family room with fireplace. informal dining room, guest bathroom and laundry center, and views of manicured back yard and mountains. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer.



Upstairs features include 3 bedrooms-each with their own bathroom. The first bedroom has dual closets, and large window with plantation shudders. The second bedroom includes dual entry doors, a large window with plantation shudders facing north. The largest bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, dual closets, informal office area, and an sitting area room. Master bathroom includes walk in shower, tiled floors and upscale bath tiled bath vanity.



Home also includes 3 car garage, and large family room over garage area with its own private bath.



Exterior features include large fenced back yard area, large landscaped front yard area, large driveway that leads to 3 car garage. Home also has solar power that provides majority of electrical power. Back yard area includes large back patio area to enjoy landscaping and mountain views.



There is a single studio apartment attached to home but not included in leasing of home (as is separately leased out). There are no connecting doors or access from main home to studio apartment. Studio apartment is allowed 1 parking spot off main driveway. Tenant of studio area is quiet and respectful.



Home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants as doing so will prevent you from leasing property. Home will not be furnished except for a few custom pieces.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Gardener provided by owner. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



https://poly.google.com/view/1leqbLhNrhy



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1268913?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $5,250, Available 4/11/20

