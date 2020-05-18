All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:44 PM

1860 Conejo Avenue

1860 Conejo Avenue · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Luis Obispo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

1860 Conejo Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
San Luis Drive

Price and availability

Amenities

NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS

Home features include custom built home located on large private lot in exclusive area.

Entry level features includes large entry way, a large open style kitchen, family room with fireplace. informal dining room, guest bathroom and laundry center, and views of manicured back yard and mountains. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

Upstairs features include 3 bedrooms-each with their own bathroom. The first bedroom has dual closets, and large window with plantation shudders. The second bedroom includes dual entry doors, a large window with plantation shudders facing north. The largest bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, dual closets, informal office area, and an sitting area room. Master bathroom includes walk in shower, tiled floors and upscale bath tiled bath vanity.

Home also includes 3 car garage, and large family room over garage area with its own private bath.

Exterior features include large fenced back yard area, large landscaped front yard area, large driveway that leads to 3 car garage. Home also has solar power that provides majority of electrical power. Back yard area includes large back patio area to enjoy landscaping and mountain views.

There is a single studio apartment attached to home but not included in leasing of home (as is separately leased out). There are no connecting doors or access from main home to studio apartment. Studio apartment is allowed 1 parking spot off main driveway. Tenant of studio area is quiet and respectful.

Home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants as doing so will prevent you from leasing property. Home will not be furnished except for a few custom pieces.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Gardener provided by owner. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/1leqbLhNrhy

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1268913?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $5,250, Available 4/11/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Conejo Avenue have any available units?
1860 Conejo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Luis Obispo, CA.
What amenities does 1860 Conejo Avenue have?
Some of 1860 Conejo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Conejo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Conejo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Conejo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1860 Conejo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1860 Conejo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Conejo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1860 Conejo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 Conejo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Conejo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1860 Conejo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Conejo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1860 Conejo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Conejo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 Conejo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Conejo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Conejo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
