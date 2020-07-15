All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 132 Los Cerros Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
132 Los Cerros Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:43 PM

132 Los Cerros Drive

132 Los Cerros Drive · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

132 Los Cerros Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Lovely 4 Bed / 2 Bath located in a beautiful neighborhood near schools and parks. This lively home features new carpet, attached 2 car garage and a spacious backyard. Home comes complete with Fireplace, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Water Softener and A/C.

12 Month Lease.Owner will consider small pet with additional deposit. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/2067574

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available 8/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs considered
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Los Cerros Drive have any available units?
132 Los Cerros Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Los Cerros Drive have?
Some of 132 Los Cerros Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Los Cerros Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 Los Cerros Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Los Cerros Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Los Cerros Drive is pet friendly.
Does 132 Los Cerros Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 Los Cerros Drive offers parking.
Does 132 Los Cerros Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Los Cerros Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Los Cerros Drive have a pool?
No, 132 Los Cerros Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 Los Cerros Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 Los Cerros Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Los Cerros Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Los Cerros Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Los Cerros Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Los Cerros Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 132 Los Cerros Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 3 Bedrooms
San Luis Obispo Apartments with BalconiesSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CA
Morro Bay, CACayucos, CALake Nacimiento, CA
Arroyo Grande, CALompoc, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity