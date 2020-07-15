132 Los Cerros Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning fireplace

CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.



Lovely 4 Bed / 2 Bath located in a beautiful neighborhood near schools and parks. This lively home features new carpet, attached 2 car garage and a spacious backyard. Home comes complete with Fireplace, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Water Softener and A/C.



12 Month Lease.Owner will consider small pet with additional deposit. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The registration link for the property is:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/2067574



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available 8/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs considered

Contact us to schedule a showing.