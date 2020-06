Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway. The Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a remote fireplace, and lots of natural light. Huge Master Bedroom with a custom large walk-in closet. Well maintained private yard with mature landscaping (on drip and sprinkler system), and large trees. Lots of outdoor space with two patios- A front patio off of the entry door and a back patio off of the kitchen for BBQ and easy entertaining. Plenty of storage in the kitchen and bathroom hallway cabinets as well as lots of storage in the garage. Mailboxes conveniently located close by. Close to the Marigold shopping center & restaurants. This is the biggest floor plan of the Summerhills HOA Subdivision. 12-month lease term. Tenant pays for utilities.



