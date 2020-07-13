All apartments in San Lorenzo
Washington

Open Now until 5pm
15700 Washington Ave · (510) 491-9660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA 94580
San Lorenzo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 750 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
garage
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Washington Townhomes features large 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes, each with its own unique street address, deluxe patio and private entry from your carport. All units include new French doors and new windows, well-appointed kitchens featuring upgraded appliances and built-in microwaves, roomy closets with mirrored doors, and a home alarm system. The community offers a tranquil setting with a park-like courtyard, an oversized pool, Fitness Center, on-site laundry facilities, and an elegant Social Room for private parties. Convenient access to major freeways, BART, shopping, and dining with San Lorenzo schools close by. Please call for an appointment today. Lease Terms: Pet Policy: 2 pets maximum, $25.00/month cats & $75.00/month dogs pet rent, some breeds restricted (Call for details), pet deposit: $300. Lease Terms: Security Deposit: $1,000-$2,000.00. We do not accept the Section 8 program.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Assigned Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington have any available units?
Washington has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Washington have?
Some of Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington currently offering any rent specials?
Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington pet-friendly?
No, Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Lorenzo.
Does Washington offer parking?
Yes, Washington offers parking.
Does Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington have a pool?
Yes, Washington has a pool.
Does Washington have accessible units?
No, Washington does not have accessible units.
Does Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington has units with air conditioning.
