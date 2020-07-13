Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access garage cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Washington Townhomes features large 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes, each with its own unique street address, deluxe patio and private entry from your carport. All units include new French doors and new windows, well-appointed kitchens featuring upgraded appliances and built-in microwaves, roomy closets with mirrored doors, and a home alarm system. The community offers a tranquil setting with a park-like courtyard, an oversized pool, Fitness Center, on-site laundry facilities, and an elegant Social Room for private parties. Convenient access to major freeways, BART, shopping, and dining with San Lorenzo schools close by. Please call for an appointment today. Lease Terms: Pet Policy: 2 pets maximum, $25.00/month cats & $75.00/month dogs pet rent, some breeds restricted (Call for details), pet deposit: $300. Lease Terms: Security Deposit: $1,000-$2,000.00. We do not accept the Section 8 program.