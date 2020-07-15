Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool cc payments internet access carport e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Bayfair Apartments is located in a tranquil community in San Lorenzo, California. We are conveniently located close to BART, easy freeway access to I-580, I-880, 238, and the Bayfair Shopping Center. Our family-friendly neighborhood is also located close to elementary, middle, and high schools.



Step into one of our apartment homes and you will find we feature cable, satellite, and broadband internet access. Each home also includes a microwave, dishwasher, carpet, patio or balcony, vaulted ceiling, spacious closet, and window coverings.



Living at Bayfair Apartments you can take advantage of the beautiful courtyard, refreshing pool, an elevator, and a laundry facility. We are a controlled access community with covered parking, accept credit card payments, close to public transportation, and disability access. We would love to show you around the neighborhood and have so much more in store for you. Call one of our friendly leasing agents today and schedule a tour of your new home.