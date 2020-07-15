All apartments in San Lorenzo
Bayfair Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Bayfair Apartments

16077 Ashland Ave · (510) 800-9855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Ashland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 253 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,754

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. now

$1,864

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,054

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$2,129

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayfair Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cc payments
internet access
carport
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Bayfair Apartments is located in a tranquil community in San Lorenzo, California. We are conveniently located close to BART, easy freeway access to I-580, I-880, 238, and the Bayfair Shopping Center. Our family-friendly neighborhood is also located close to elementary, middle, and high schools.

Step into one of our apartment homes and you will find we feature cable, satellite, and broadband internet access. Each home also includes a microwave, dishwasher, carpet, patio or balcony, vaulted ceiling, spacious closet, and window coverings.

Living at Bayfair Apartments you can take advantage of the beautiful courtyard, refreshing pool, an elevator, and a laundry facility. We are a controlled access community with covered parking, accept credit card payments, close to public transportation, and disability access. We would love to show you around the neighborhood and have so much more in store for you. Call one of our friendly leasing agents today and schedule a tour of your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $52.46 per adult applicant
Deposit: Beginning at $550
Pets not allowed
restrictions:
Parking Details: Each apartment home comes with two parking spaces. One covered, one open.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayfair Apartments have any available units?
Bayfair Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,754 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bayfair Apartments have?
Some of Bayfair Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayfair Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bayfair Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayfair Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Bayfair Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Lorenzo.
Does Bayfair Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bayfair Apartments offers parking.
Does Bayfair Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bayfair Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayfair Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bayfair Apartments has a pool.
Does Bayfair Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bayfair Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bayfair Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayfair Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bayfair Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bayfair Apartments has units with air conditioning.
