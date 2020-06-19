1233 Bockman Road Unit 24

Amenities

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Come and see for yourself this pretty 1,361-square-foot townhouse in San Lorenzo, California.



This unfurnished townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage, uncovered.



Its bright and airy interior features tile and carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lightings, and big windows that let in enough natural light to enter. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. One of its comfy bedrooms has a walk-in closet. The tidy and neat bathrooms have a dual-sink vanity, flush toilets, bathtub, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed glass panel.



The house has central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.



No pets allowed.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The exterior feature includes a yard and a patio--- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. The landlord will maintain the yard.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. The property owner will be responsible for the HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UvtWHy89YgH



This property is conveniently located near the business center, public transportation, dock, and parks.



Nearby Schools:

Arroyo High School - 0.73 miles, 7/10

KIPP Summit Academy - 0.88 miles, 9/10

KIPP King Collegiate High School - 0.88 miles, 9/10

Madison Elementary School - 2.22 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

93 Castro Valley\ Hayward \ Bayfair Bart - 0.0 mile

S San Francisco - San Lorenzo- Hayward - 0.4 mile



