1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:53 AM

1233 Bockman Road Unit 24

1233 Bockman Road · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA 94580
San Lorenzo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Come and see for yourself this pretty 1,361-square-foot townhouse in San Lorenzo, California.

This unfurnished townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage, uncovered.

Its bright and airy interior features tile and carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lightings, and big windows that let in enough natural light to enter. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. One of its comfy bedrooms has a walk-in closet. The tidy and neat bathrooms have a dual-sink vanity, flush toilets, bathtub, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed glass panel.

The house has central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

No pets allowed.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The exterior feature includes a yard and a patio--- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. The landlord will maintain the yard.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. The property owner will be responsible for the HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UvtWHy89YgH

This property is conveniently located near the business center, public transportation, dock, and parks.

Nearby Schools:
Arroyo High School - 0.73 miles, 7/10
KIPP Summit Academy - 0.88 miles, 9/10
KIPP King Collegiate High School - 0.88 miles, 9/10
Madison Elementary School - 2.22 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
93 Castro Valley\ Hayward \ Bayfair Bart - 0.0 mile
S San Francisco - San Lorenzo- Hayward - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 have any available units?
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 have?
Some of 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Lorenzo.
Does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 does offer parking.
Does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1233 Bockman Road Unit 24 has units with air conditioning.
