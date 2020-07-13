Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

The Hamlet Apartments are all you’ve been searching for.

Incredibly spacious One and Two Bedroom apartment homes are situated within a

comfortable community in a park like setting.



Enjoy a short commute conveniently located near Interstates 580, 880, and 238

as well as BART and AC Transit stations. The Bay Fair Mall

and Century 16 movie theatre are within walking distance, along with numerous shops and restaurants.

You’ll also find that the Oakland Airport is only 15 minutes away, making weekend getaways and family

vacations easier than ever!