The Hamlet
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

The Hamlet

Open Now until 6pm
1319 159th Ave · (510) 241-3985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA 94578
Ashland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,972

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,972

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hamlet.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
The Hamlet Apartments are all you’ve been searching for.
Incredibly spacious One and Two Bedroom apartment homes are situated within a
comfortable community in a park like setting.

Enjoy a short commute conveniently located near Interstates 580, 880, and 238
as well as BART and AC Transit stations. The Bay Fair Mall
and Century 16 movie theatre are within walking distance, along with numerous shops and restaurants.
You’ll also find that the Oakland Airport is only 15 minutes away, making weekend getaways and family
vacations easier than ever!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hamlet have any available units?
The Hamlet has 4 units available starting at $1,972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hamlet have?
Some of The Hamlet's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hamlet currently offering any rent specials?
The Hamlet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hamlet pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hamlet is pet friendly.
Does The Hamlet offer parking?
Yes, The Hamlet offers parking.
Does The Hamlet have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hamlet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hamlet have a pool?
Yes, The Hamlet has a pool.
Does The Hamlet have accessible units?
No, The Hamlet does not have accessible units.
Does The Hamlet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hamlet has units with dishwashers.
Does The Hamlet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hamlet has units with air conditioning.
