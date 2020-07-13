All apartments in San Leandro
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Summerhill Terrace Apartments

15267 Hesperian Blvd · (443) 764-8238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94578
Halcyon-Foothill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerhill Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
gym
alarm system
Welcome to Summerhill Terrace, where sensible apartment living meets a sensible cost of living. We offer quality apartments with amenities, like large refrigerator, a dishwasher, a microwave oven, plush carpeting, quality blinds, and a private patio/balcony. Our community features beautifully landscaped grounds, controlled access gates, pool and spa, assigned underground parking, laundry facilities, and elevator access. We will take care of any issues that arise, quickly and smoothly, allowing you to focus on the more important parts of your life. Convenient to freeways I-880, 580, 230 and only one block away from BART station. Call our office for availability or to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: $850
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 2 parking space per apartment (1 assigned and one open), Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerhill Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Summerhill Terrace Apartments has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Summerhill Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Summerhill Terrace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerhill Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summerhill Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerhill Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Summerhill Terrace Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does Summerhill Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summerhill Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Summerhill Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summerhill Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerhill Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Summerhill Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Summerhill Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Summerhill Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Summerhill Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerhill Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Summerhill Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Summerhill Terrace Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
