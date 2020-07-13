Summerhill Terrace Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub gym alarm system

Welcome to Summerhill Terrace, where sensible apartment living meets a sensible cost of living. We offer quality apartments with amenities, like large refrigerator, a dishwasher, a microwave oven, plush carpeting, quality blinds, and a private patio/balcony. Our community features beautifully landscaped grounds, controlled access gates, pool and spa, assigned underground parking, laundry facilities, and elevator access. We will take care of any issues that arise, quickly and smoothly, allowing you to focus on the more important parts of your life. Convenient to freeways I-880, 580, 230 and only one block away from BART station. Call our office for availability or to schedule a tour.