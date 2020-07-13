All apartments in San Leandro
Find more places like Parkside Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Leandro, CA
/
Parkside Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Parkside Commons

Open Now until 5pm
900 143rd Ave · (510) 824-8537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month Free! Up to $2,325 Value! *Select Homes
Browse Similar Places
San Leandro
See all
Halcyon-Foothill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA 94578
Halcyon-Foothill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-125 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 13-136 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 6-058 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-161 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 13-144 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 1-006 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Parkside Commons Apartments is nestled in the heart of one of the most desirable California locations. We are surrounded by top ranking schools and unparalleled access to some of the largest employment centers. Centrally located, Parkside Commons gives you easy access to San Leandro, Bayfair BART, schools, shopping, hospitals, golf and the Oakland Airport. Parkside Commons offers large and spacious floor plans starting with our 615 sq. foot 1 bedroom, up to our 972 sq. foot 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse. With 4 different floor plan designs, you can be assured that you will find an apartment to call home. Each apartment home has beautiful upgraded kitchens with ample cupboard space and spacious bedrooms. Take a look at our photo gallery to see for yourself why Parkside Commons in San Leandro, CA is the perfect apartment community to call home. Contact us today to schedule a personalized tour of our beautiful community or stop in and prepare to be impressed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
restrictions: Cats only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Commons have any available units?
Parkside Commons has 15 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkside Commons have?
Some of Parkside Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Commons is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to One Month Free! Up to $2,325 Value! *Select Homes
Is Parkside Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Commons is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Commons offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Commons offers parking.
Does Parkside Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Commons have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Commons has a pool.
Does Parkside Commons have accessible units?
No, Parkside Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, Parkside Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkside Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94577
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94577
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94578
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr
San Leandro, CA 94577
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94579

Similar Pages

San Leandro 1 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 Bedrooms
San Leandro Apartments with BalconySan Leandro Apartments with Parking
San Leandro Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA
Vallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San Leandro
Halcyon Foothill

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity