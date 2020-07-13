Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving playground

Parkside Commons Apartments is nestled in the heart of one of the most desirable California locations. We are surrounded by top ranking schools and unparalleled access to some of the largest employment centers. Centrally located, Parkside Commons gives you easy access to San Leandro, Bayfair BART, schools, shopping, hospitals, golf and the Oakland Airport. Parkside Commons offers large and spacious floor plans starting with our 615 sq. foot 1 bedroom, up to our 972 sq. foot 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse. With 4 different floor plan designs, you can be assured that you will find an apartment to call home. Each apartment home has beautiful upgraded kitchens with ample cupboard space and spacious bedrooms. Take a look at our photo gallery to see for yourself why Parkside Commons in San Leandro, CA is the perfect apartment community to call home. Contact us today to schedule a personalized tour of our beautiful community or stop in and prepare to be impressed!