Marina Plaza Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub cable included extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance carport

Welcome home to Marina Plaza. Our community features a large swimming pool and BBQ area, on-site laundry facility, and attentive 24-hour management and maintenance staff. Take a stroll to the marina and relax. We are just a short drive to I-880 freeway and BART or you can walk a half block to the AC transit line and you are on your way to San Francisco. Our extra large three-bedroom apartment homes feature plush carpet, refrigerator, dishwasher, private patio/balcony, and plenty of storage. You'll feel at home the moment you arrive at Marina Plaza. Close to everything, yet tucked away to give you the feeling of a peaceful community. To see these amazing amenities for yourself, call our office to schedule a tour today.