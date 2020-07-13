All apartments in San Leandro
San Leandro, CA
Marina Plaza Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Marina Plaza Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2777 Marina Blvd · (510) 824-8781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2777 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577
Mulford Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 894 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
Welcome home to Marina Plaza. Our community features a large swimming pool and BBQ area, on-site laundry facility, and attentive 24-hour management and maintenance staff. Take a stroll to the marina and relax. We are just a short drive to I-880 freeway and BART or you can walk a half block to the AC transit line and you are on your way to San Francisco. Our extra large three-bedroom apartment homes feature plush carpet, refrigerator, dishwasher, private patio/balcony, and plenty of storage. You'll feel at home the moment you arrive at Marina Plaza. Close to everything, yet tucked away to give you the feeling of a peaceful community. To see these amazing amenities for yourself, call our office to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Deposit (Part of full deposit)
Pets not allowed
restrictions: Contact for details
Parking Details: One parking space per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Marina Plaza Apartments has a unit available for $2,359 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Marina Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Marina Plaza Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Plaza Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Marina Plaza Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does Marina Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Marina Plaza Apartments offers parking.
Does Marina Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marina Plaza Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Plaza Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Marina Plaza Apartments has a pool.
Does Marina Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Marina Plaza Apartments has accessible units.
Does Marina Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Plaza Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina Plaza Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marina Plaza Apartments has units with air conditioning.
