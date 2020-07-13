All apartments in San Leandro
Find more places like Marina Haven Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Leandro, CA
/
Marina Haven Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Marina Haven Apartments

Open Now until 2:30pm
2712 Marina Blvd · (510) 800-7639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Leandro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577
Mulford Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina Haven Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
lobby
smoke-free community
At Marina Haven Apartments we offer 2 and 3-bedroom homes for rent in San Leandro, California. The community is located only minutes from the marina, where you can go fishing and boating. Residents will also have easy access to jogging, hiking, and biking trails. Step into one of our homes and you will find we feature high-speed internet, dining area, window coverings, spacious closets, garbage disposal, vinyl flooring, kitchen, and they are wired for cable. The community offers on-site maintenance, extra storage, swimming pool, on-site management, sundeck, and covered parking. Call today and schedule a personal tour we would love to show you why we're the perfect choice for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $1000 for 2 bedrooms, $1500 for 3 bedrooms (refurbished 3 bedroom $2300)
Pets not allowed
restrictions: Contact for details
Parking Details: 1 stall per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Haven Apartments have any available units?
Marina Haven Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Leandro, CA.
What amenities does Marina Haven Apartments have?
Some of Marina Haven Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Haven Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Haven Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Haven Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Marina Haven Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does Marina Haven Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Marina Haven Apartments offers parking.
Does Marina Haven Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marina Haven Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Haven Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Marina Haven Apartments has a pool.
Does Marina Haven Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Marina Haven Apartments has accessible units.
Does Marina Haven Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Marina Haven Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Marina Haven Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Marina Haven Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Marina Haven Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94577
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94578
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr
San Leandro, CA 94577
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave
San Leandro, CA 94577

Similar Pages

San Leandro 1 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 Bedrooms
San Leandro Apartments with BalconySan Leandro Apartments with Parking
San Leandro Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA
Vallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San Leandro
Halcyon Foothill

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity