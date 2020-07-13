Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport internet access lobby smoke-free community

At Marina Haven Apartments we offer 2 and 3-bedroom homes for rent in San Leandro, California. The community is located only minutes from the marina, where you can go fishing and boating. Residents will also have easy access to jogging, hiking, and biking trails. Step into one of our homes and you will find we feature high-speed internet, dining area, window coverings, spacious closets, garbage disposal, vinyl flooring, kitchen, and they are wired for cable. The community offers on-site maintenance, extra storage, swimming pool, on-site management, sundeck, and covered parking. Call today and schedule a personal tour we would love to show you why we're the perfect choice for you.