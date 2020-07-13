Amenities
At Marina Haven Apartments we offer 2 and 3-bedroom homes for rent in San Leandro, California. The community is located only minutes from the marina, where you can go fishing and boating. Residents will also have easy access to jogging, hiking, and biking trails. Step into one of our homes and you will find we feature high-speed internet, dining area, window coverings, spacious closets, garbage disposal, vinyl flooring, kitchen, and they are wired for cable. The community offers on-site maintenance, extra storage, swimming pool, on-site management, sundeck, and covered parking. Call today and schedule a personal tour we would love to show you why we're the perfect choice for you.