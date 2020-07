Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool gym on-site laundry cats allowed

Enjoy being at the center of fun and convenience at Chateau Manor Apartments, the most spacious apartments in San Leandro!





Our Apartment community is close to great shopping, fine restaurants, and popular nightspots. At home, take advantage of our fitness center, pool, sauna, a free recreation room for parties and entertaining, and a grassy picnic area.





Call our leasing office today to see your new apartment at Chateau Manor Apartments.