398 Parrott Street

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577



* 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo

* Washer & Dryer On-site

* Water & Garbage Paid For

* Balcony View Off of Living Room

* Designated Parking in locked garage

* Well Located; BART, K-12 Schools, Safeway & San Leandro Plaza Less Than 1 Mile Away

* NO Pets



This 2 bedroom Condo has just become available and is looking for a new tenant! The property is located in the heart of downtown San Leandro Less than 1 mile away from K-12 Schools, BART, Safeway and the San Leandro Plaza. The property has a downstairs garage to secure your vehicle as well as a balcony overlooking the city. The Property features a kitchen loaded with appliances as well as a washer and dryer in the unit for your comfort and convenience.



Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/



For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals



We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.



**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **



