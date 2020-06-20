All apartments in San Leandro
San Leandro, CA
398 Parrott Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

398 Parrott Street

398 Parrott Street · (510) 569-0722 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Leandro
Downtown San Leandro
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA 94577
Downtown San Leandro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 398 Parrott St Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577

* 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo
* Washer & Dryer On-site
* Water & Garbage Paid For
* Balcony View Off of Living Room
* Designated Parking in locked garage
* Well Located; BART, K-12 Schools, Safeway & San Leandro Plaza Less Than 1 Mile Away
* NO Pets

This 2 bedroom Condo has just become available and is looking for a new tenant! The property is located in the heart of downtown San Leandro Less than 1 mile away from K-12 Schools, BART, Safeway and the San Leandro Plaza. The property has a downstairs garage to secure your vehicle as well as a balcony overlooking the city. The Property features a kitchen loaded with appliances as well as a washer and dryer in the unit for your comfort and convenience.

Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/

For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals

We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.

**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **

SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei

(RLNE2063511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

