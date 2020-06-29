Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Leandro, CA
/
1838 Pacific Ave - Studio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 6
1838 Pacific Ave - Studio
1838 Pacific Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1838 Pacific Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577
Eastshore-Davis Street
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice and bright studio in a quiet neighborhood. Proximate to nearby shopping center. Easy access to highways and etc..(Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio have any available units?
1838 Pacific Ave - Studio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Leandro, CA
.
Is 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Pacific Ave - Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio pet-friendly?
No, 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Leandro
.
Does 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio offer parking?
No, 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio does not offer parking.
Does 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio have a pool?
No, 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio have accessible units?
No, 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 1838 Pacific Ave - Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
