Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

14240 Outrigger Drive

14240 Outrigger Drive · (510) 332-4481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14240 Outrigger Drive, San Leandro, CA 94577
Marina Faire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14240 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Recently updated, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Leandro. Not furnished. Quiet and comfortable gated community at Marina Seagate. Short walk from San Leandro Marina. 5 minute drive to Kaiser San Leandro. 10 minute drive to San Leandro BART or Bayfair BART. Easy access to I-880, OAK airport, Alameda Shoreline. Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline is practically in your backyard. Great for young professional couple or small family. Amenities include central heat; covered patio; dishwasher; wood laminate floors; stainless steel appliances; updated galley kitchen with breakfast nook; storage; 2-single car enclosed garages; recently updated in-unit Maytag HE front-loading washer/dryer; brand new Whirlpool refrigerator; gated community; common-use swimming pool and jacuzzis, tennis courts, basketball court, bocce ball court; HOA-maintained landscaping. HOA manages common-use garbage and recycling dumpsters. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Landlord covers water and HOA fee. Is pet friendly: one cat is acceptable with pet agreement/additional deposit. Sorry, no dogs. No smoking. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance policy. Minimum 12-month lease. Must have verified monthly gross household income 2.5x rent and good credit. No eviction record. $50 non-refundable application fee per each adult covers credit, background, and eviction record check. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jamie and Michael Locher at jclocher@gmail.com to learn more. We're looking for someone to treat this home like their own. This property is managed by the owner using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14240 Outrigger Drive have any available units?
14240 Outrigger Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14240 Outrigger Drive have?
Some of 14240 Outrigger Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14240 Outrigger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14240 Outrigger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14240 Outrigger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14240 Outrigger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14240 Outrigger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14240 Outrigger Drive offers parking.
Does 14240 Outrigger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14240 Outrigger Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14240 Outrigger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14240 Outrigger Drive has a pool.
Does 14240 Outrigger Drive have accessible units?
No, 14240 Outrigger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14240 Outrigger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14240 Outrigger Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14240 Outrigger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14240 Outrigger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
