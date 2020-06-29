14240 Outrigger Drive

Amenities

Recently updated, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Leandro. Not furnished. Quiet and comfortable gated community at Marina Seagate. Short walk from San Leandro Marina. 5 minute drive to Kaiser San Leandro. 10 minute drive to San Leandro BART or Bayfair BART. Easy access to I-880, OAK airport, Alameda Shoreline. Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline is practically in your backyard. Great for young professional couple or small family. Amenities include central heat; covered patio; dishwasher; wood laminate floors; stainless steel appliances; updated galley kitchen with breakfast nook; storage; 2-single car enclosed garages; recently updated in-unit Maytag HE front-loading washer/dryer; brand new Whirlpool refrigerator; gated community; common-use swimming pool and jacuzzis, tennis courts, basketball court, bocce ball court; HOA-maintained landscaping. HOA manages common-use garbage and recycling dumpsters. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Landlord covers water and HOA fee. Is pet friendly: one cat is acceptable with pet agreement/additional deposit. Sorry, no dogs. No smoking. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Tenant is required to carry renter's insurance policy. Minimum 12-month lease. Must have verified monthly gross household income 2.5x rent and good credit. No eviction record. $50 non-refundable application fee per each adult covers credit, background, and eviction record check. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jamie and Michael Locher at jclocher@gmail.com to learn more. We're looking for someone to treat this home like their own. This property is managed by the owner using Avail landlord software.