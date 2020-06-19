1199 Louise St

Amenities

Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable. Most errands can be accomplished on foot." Near the BayFair Shopping center and movie theater, Fairmont Hospital, San Leandro Hospital, & Kaiser San Leandro. Close to the Oakland Zoo. Just minutes to hiking at Lake Chabot Regional Park. Easy 580 & 880 freeway access for commuting to SF or the East or South Bay.



View our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/XAN6AHE2o9Y

Apply Online: myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings



TERM: 1 Year Lease, after that rolls into month to month

UTILITIES: Owner pays Water & Garbage, Resident pays for PG&E & internet

REQUIREMENTS: Must have 650 Credit Score or above, verifiable employment at least 2.5x rent, and positive past landlord references. Each adult over 18 must fill out an online application.

PARKING: Full garage included in rent (2 parking spots)

LAUNDRY: Coin operated Laundry in the building

MGMT: Professionally managed by Ancheta Properties

PETS: No Pets. Certified ESA with proper paperwork allowed

SECURITY DEPOSIT: same as rent



THE APARTMENT:

-2nd Floor Walk-up 2 bedroom apartment in a 5 unit building

-Bright sunny kitchen with room for kitchen island or small table, stone countertops, electric stove & full fridge

-Remodeled bathroom with full tub and shower, tile floors, and updated vanity

-Master bedroom (fits king or queen-sized bed) & smaller bedroom (room for queen bed) with cozy carpet and full-sized closets in each

-Wood plank floors in living room & gas wall heater

-Lots of storage space- 2 large hall closets

-Cable/internet-ready (tenant must choose provider and set up in your name)

-On-site Coin Operated Laundry

-Gated common outdoor area

-Professionally Managed Building



Posted by Laura Shy, Leasing Agent at Myerhoff and Associates (BRE: #r01866318)



