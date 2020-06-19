All apartments in San Leandro
Find more places like 1199 Louise St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Leandro, CA
/
1199 Louise St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1199 Louise St

1199 Louise Street · (678) 886-1918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Leandro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA 94578
Halcyon-Foothill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1199 Louise St - Unit C · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable. Most errands can be accomplished on foot." Near the BayFair Shopping center and movie theater, Fairmont Hospital, San Leandro Hospital, & Kaiser San Leandro. Close to the Oakland Zoo. Just minutes to hiking at Lake Chabot Regional Park. Easy 580 & 880 freeway access for commuting to SF or the East or South Bay.

View our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/XAN6AHE2o9Y
Apply Online: myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings

TERM: 1 Year Lease, after that rolls into month to month
UTILITIES: Owner pays Water & Garbage, Resident pays for PG&E & internet
REQUIREMENTS: Must have 650 Credit Score or above, verifiable employment at least 2.5x rent, and positive past landlord references. Each adult over 18 must fill out an online application.
PARKING: Full garage included in rent (2 parking spots)
LAUNDRY: Coin operated Laundry in the building
MGMT: Professionally managed by Ancheta Properties
PETS: No Pets. Certified ESA with proper paperwork allowed
SECURITY DEPOSIT: same as rent

THE APARTMENT:
-2nd Floor Walk-up 2 bedroom apartment in a 5 unit building
-Bright sunny kitchen with room for kitchen island or small table, stone countertops, electric stove & full fridge
-Remodeled bathroom with full tub and shower, tile floors, and updated vanity
-Master bedroom (fits king or queen-sized bed) & smaller bedroom (room for queen bed) with cozy carpet and full-sized closets in each
-Wood plank floors in living room & gas wall heater
-Lots of storage space- 2 large hall closets
-Cable/internet-ready (tenant must choose provider and set up in your name)
-On-site Coin Operated Laundry
-Gated common outdoor area
-Professionally Managed Building

Posted by Laura Shy, Leasing Agent at Myerhoff and Associates (BRE: #r01866318)

(RLNE5724425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Louise St have any available units?
1199 Louise St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1199 Louise St have?
Some of 1199 Louise St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Louise St currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Louise St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Louise St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 Louise St is pet friendly.
Does 1199 Louise St offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Louise St does offer parking.
Does 1199 Louise St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Louise St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Louise St have a pool?
No, 1199 Louise St does not have a pool.
Does 1199 Louise St have accessible units?
No, 1199 Louise St does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Louise St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1199 Louise St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1199 Louise St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1199 Louise St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1199 Louise St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94577
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94577
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94578
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr
San Leandro, CA 94577
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave
San Leandro, CA 94577

Similar Pages

San Leandro 1 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 Bedrooms
San Leandro Apartments with BalconySan Leandro Apartments with Parking
San Leandro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA
Vallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San Leandro
Halcyon Foothill

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity