1199 Louise St

Amenities
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable. Most errands can be accomplished on foot." Near the BayFair Shopping center and movie theater, Fairmont Hospital, San Leandro Hospital, & Kaiser San Leandro. Close to the Oakland Zoo. Just minutes to hiking at Lake Chabot Regional Park. Easy 580 & 880 freeway access for commuting to SF or the East or South Bay.
View our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/XAN6AHE2o9Y
Apply Online: myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings
TERM: 1 Year Lease, after that rolls into month to month
UTILITIES: Owner pays Water & Garbage, Resident pays for PG&E & internet
REQUIREMENTS: Must have 650 Credit Score or above, verifiable employment at least 2.5x rent, and positive past landlord references. Each adult over 18 must fill out an online application.
PARKING: Full garage included in rent (2 parking spots)
LAUNDRY: Coin operated Laundry in the building
MGMT: Professionally managed by Ancheta Properties
PETS: No Pets. Certified ESA with proper paperwork allowed
SECURITY DEPOSIT: same as rent
THE APARTMENT:
-2nd Floor Walk-up 2 bedroom apartment in a 5 unit building
-Bright sunny kitchen with room for kitchen island or small table, stone countertops, electric stove & full fridge
-Remodeled bathroom with full tub and shower, tile floors, and updated vanity
-Master bedroom (fits king or queen-sized bed) & smaller bedroom (room for queen bed) with cozy carpet and full-sized closets in each
-Wood plank floors in living room & gas wall heater
-Lots of storage space- 2 large hall closets
-Cable/internet-ready (tenant must choose provider and set up in your name)
-On-site Coin Operated Laundry
-Gated common outdoor area
-Professionally Managed Building
Posted by Laura Shy, Leasing Agent at Myerhoff and Associates (BRE: #r01866318)
(RLNE5724425)