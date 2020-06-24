All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 34101 Via California.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
34101 Via California
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

34101 Via California

34101 via California · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

34101 via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home to the Cancun Racquet Club! A sprawling Tennis Club Community located on 4 Lushly-Landscaped Manicured
Acres of Coastal Hillsides! Enjoy the cooling Ocean Breezes in this Private, Gated Enclave of only 40 Town Homes on The Bluffs
above Capo Beach! Walk to the beach from this rarely available Town Home! 2 Master Bed-Rooms, each with its Own Bath.
Added Loft, or open-view office or study on Upper Level, opens to your Vaulted Ceiling Great-Room. Enjoy the soaring, 2 story
vaulted ceilings with a window-wall of clerestory windows & sliding doors opening to your ground-level, enclosed Patio garden.
Gleaming new laminate floors and Crackling Fireplace make the Great Room an Entertainers Paradise! Downstairs Guest Bath.
Sunny White Kitchen with Garden View! Rare, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry. Can't Beat the Location!!!
Hurry or You'll miss out, Call Julie Boyd at 1(714)342-1978 cell, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34101 Via California have any available units?
34101 Via California doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 34101 Via California have?
Some of 34101 Via California's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34101 Via California currently offering any rent specials?
34101 Via California is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34101 Via California pet-friendly?
No, 34101 Via California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 34101 Via California offer parking?
Yes, 34101 Via California offers parking.
Does 34101 Via California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34101 Via California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34101 Via California have a pool?
No, 34101 Via California does not have a pool.
Does 34101 Via California have accessible units?
No, 34101 Via California does not have accessible units.
Does 34101 Via California have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34101 Via California has units with dishwashers.
Does 34101 Via California have units with air conditioning?
No, 34101 Via California does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego