34101 Via California

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Welcome Home to the Cancun Racquet Club! A sprawling Tennis Club Community located on 4 Lushly-Landscaped Manicured

Acres of Coastal Hillsides! Enjoy the cooling Ocean Breezes in this Private, Gated Enclave of only 40 Town Homes on The Bluffs

above Capo Beach! Walk to the beach from this rarely available Town Home! 2 Master Bed-Rooms, each with its Own Bath.

Added Loft, or open-view office or study on Upper Level, opens to your Vaulted Ceiling Great-Room. Enjoy the soaring, 2 story

vaulted ceilings with a window-wall of clerestory windows & sliding doors opening to your ground-level, enclosed Patio garden.

Gleaming new laminate floors and Crackling Fireplace make the Great Room an Entertainers Paradise! Downstairs Guest Bath.

Sunny White Kitchen with Garden View! Rare, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry. Can't Beat the Location!!!

Hurry or You'll miss out, Call Julie Boyd at 1(714)342-1978 cell, today!