32221 Del Obispo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT SAN JUAN HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN BIKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH. SOARING 2 STORY ENTRY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR CASUAL LIVING. KITCHEN FIT FOR A GOURMET WITH TONS OF STORAGE AND LOADS OF QUARTZ COUNTER SPACE PLUS A WALK IN PANTRY WITH BUILT INS. FIREPLACE. MAIN FLOOR MASTER FEATURES WALK IN CLOSET WITH COMPLETE BUILT INS AND LARGE EN SUITE BATH. BIG LAUNDRY ROOM WITH BUILT IN CABINETS AND SINK. UPSTAIRS HAS 2 BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS WITH BUILT INS AND EN SUITE BATHS, LARGE LINEN CLOSET WITH BUILT IN SHELVING PLUS ADDITIONAL TOP OF STAIRS STORAGE. 2 CAR GARAGE FEATURES EPOXY FLOORS, BUILT CABINETS AND SEPARATE CIRCUIT FOR YOUR ELECTRIC VEHICLE. LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH PATIO AND GRASS AREA. PAVERS MAKE UP DRIVEWAY AND PARKING AREA. ADDITIONAL UTILITY FEE OF $500 INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, GAS, ELECTRICITY, GARDENER AND WI FI. ATTACHED RV AND STANDARD GARAGES ARE FOR THE OWNERS PERSONAL PROPERTY ARE AND NEITHER ACCESSIBLE NOR AVAILABLE TO TENANT.