31161 Via Del Verde

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This view property is located on a single-loaded street in the prestigious gated community of San Juan Hills Estates.

The floor plan includes a main floor master bedroom complete with spa like ensuite, formal dining room, high ceilings, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, main floor family room, second floor family room, and a main laundry room.

A multitude of windows allow an abundance of natural light in, the double French doors off formal dining room lead to the back yard, as does a single French door from the main floor family room.

The open concept floor plan enjoys a main floor family room with fireplace which flows to the pristine white kitchen.

The light and bright kitchen and family room combination makes the day to day living a delight!

The roomy spa like main floor master bath has a luxurious soaking tub, oversize shower, 2 separated sinks, and sit-down vanity area.

Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, of which 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath.

A convenient downstairs laundry room includes a laundry sink.

The Resort-style backyard perfect to entertain w/built-in BBQ.

Watch the most spectacular sunsets and live the dream in this back-yard oasis!

The three-car garage has a large driveway for additional parking

The home is centrally located to downtown San Juan Capistrano, 5 Freeway, private and public schools, equestrian facilities, train station (for an easy commute), Orange County Beaches, and Golf courses.

Gardener services included with rent.