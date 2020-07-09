All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

31161 Via Del Verde

31161 Via Del Verde · No Longer Available
Location

31161 Via Del Verde, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
San Juan Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
This view property is located on a single-loaded street in the prestigious gated community of San Juan Hills Estates.
The floor plan includes a main floor master bedroom complete with spa like ensuite, formal dining room, high ceilings, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, main floor family room, second floor family room, and a main laundry room.
A multitude of windows allow an abundance of natural light in, the double French doors off formal dining room lead to the back yard, as does a single French door from the main floor family room.
The open concept floor plan enjoys a main floor family room with fireplace which flows to the pristine white kitchen.
The light and bright kitchen and family room combination makes the day to day living a delight!
The roomy spa like main floor master bath has a luxurious soaking tub, oversize shower, 2 separated sinks, and sit-down vanity area.
Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, of which 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath.
A convenient downstairs laundry room includes a laundry sink.
The Resort-style backyard perfect to entertain w/built-in BBQ.
Watch the most spectacular sunsets and live the dream in this back-yard oasis!
The three-car garage has a large driveway for additional parking
The home is centrally located to downtown San Juan Capistrano, 5 Freeway, private and public schools, equestrian facilities, train station (for an easy commute), Orange County Beaches, and Golf courses.
Gardener services included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31161 Via Del Verde have any available units?
31161 Via Del Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31161 Via Del Verde have?
Some of 31161 Via Del Verde's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31161 Via Del Verde currently offering any rent specials?
31161 Via Del Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31161 Via Del Verde pet-friendly?
No, 31161 Via Del Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31161 Via Del Verde offer parking?
Yes, 31161 Via Del Verde offers parking.
Does 31161 Via Del Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31161 Via Del Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31161 Via Del Verde have a pool?
No, 31161 Via Del Verde does not have a pool.
Does 31161 Via Del Verde have accessible units?
No, 31161 Via Del Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 31161 Via Del Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 31161 Via Del Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31161 Via Del Verde have units with air conditioning?
No, 31161 Via Del Verde does not have units with air conditioning.

