San Juan Capistrano, CA
28432 Camino Dimora
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:10 PM

28432 Camino Dimora

28432 Camino Dimora · No Longer Available
Location

28432 Camino Dimora, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
San Juan Hills Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Oversized solar means virtually $0 paid to SDG&E. Half off first month for lease signed before November 22nd. Move in target after 12/31, but negotiable if needed earlier. Professional landscaping and koi pond maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28432 Camino Dimora have any available units?
28432 Camino Dimora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 28432 Camino Dimora have?
Some of 28432 Camino Dimora's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28432 Camino Dimora currently offering any rent specials?
28432 Camino Dimora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28432 Camino Dimora pet-friendly?
No, 28432 Camino Dimora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 28432 Camino Dimora offer parking?
Yes, 28432 Camino Dimora offers parking.
Does 28432 Camino Dimora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28432 Camino Dimora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28432 Camino Dimora have a pool?
No, 28432 Camino Dimora does not have a pool.
Does 28432 Camino Dimora have accessible units?
No, 28432 Camino Dimora does not have accessible units.
Does 28432 Camino Dimora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28432 Camino Dimora has units with dishwashers.
Does 28432 Camino Dimora have units with air conditioning?
No, 28432 Camino Dimora does not have units with air conditioning.

