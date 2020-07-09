28432 Camino Dimora, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 San Juan Hills Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Oversized solar means virtually $0 paid to SDG&E. Half off first month for lease signed before November 22nd. Move in target after 12/31, but negotiable if needed earlier. Professional landscaping and koi pond maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
