28412 Calle Pinata

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous home located in the prestigious gated community of San Juan Hills. Gated courtyard, dramatic entry, gracious spiral stairway, beautiful hardwood floors, no carpet, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, designer paint, built-ins, spacious master bedroom w/private retreat, 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath downstairs, w/d hookups downstairs, plus much much more! Resort-style backyard perfect to entertain w/built-in BBQ, outdoor fireplace, tranquil pool & spa. Gardener and Pool Service included with rent.