27292 Via Priorato

Amenities

You'll find this exceptional value located in the exclusive gated community of Rancho Madrina. Upon entering the foyer you'll fall in love with the architectural design that can accommodate you & your family for years to come. Stunning dark wood flooring throughout main level leads to impressive living room w/soaring ceiling which allows for amazing view of private library. Dining room offers ease for entertaining, w/temperature controlled wine cooler, mini refrigerator, convenient serving counter & access to courtyard w/bubbling fountain. Family room is open concept encased with windows to allow natural light, massive fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly nights. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/all the modern conveniences, massive center island comfortably seats six. You'll enjoy the breakfast nook w/access to the backyard where water volleyball & basketball in the saltwater pool is sure to delight all family members, relax in oversized spa adjacent to outdoor firepit. Master suite has cozy fireplace, generously sized walk-in closet, master bath shower will accommodate two & Jacuzzi tub. Additional en-suite bedrooms offer unique accents, plus bonus room w/endless possibilities. Come tour this amazing home & neighborhood today you won't be disappointed