Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

27211 Capote De Pass

27211 Capote De Pass · No Longer Available
Location

27211 Capote De Pass, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
3bd2ba updated single level senior 55+ home by San Juan Hills Golf Course. All updated and rennovated, large rooms, 2 patios, 2 car+ garage+storage. AC, great views from all windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27211 Capote De Pass have any available units?
27211 Capote De Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27211 Capote De Pass have?
Some of 27211 Capote De Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27211 Capote De Pass currently offering any rent specials?
27211 Capote De Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27211 Capote De Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 27211 Capote De Pass is pet friendly.
Does 27211 Capote De Pass offer parking?
Yes, 27211 Capote De Pass offers parking.
Does 27211 Capote De Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27211 Capote De Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27211 Capote De Pass have a pool?
No, 27211 Capote De Pass does not have a pool.
Does 27211 Capote De Pass have accessible units?
No, 27211 Capote De Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 27211 Capote De Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 27211 Capote De Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27211 Capote De Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27211 Capote De Pass has units with air conditioning.
