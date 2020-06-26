All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 26574 Calle Santa Barbara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
26574 Calle Santa Barbara
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

26574 Calle Santa Barbara

26574 Calle Santa Barbara · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26574 Calle Santa Barbara, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
newly remodelled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in the heart of san juan capistrano. new laiminate wood flooring, new paint, new kitchen, new bathrooms. looks great. call larry 949-521-1391

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have any available units?
26574 Calle Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 26574 Calle Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
26574 Calle Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26574 Calle Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego