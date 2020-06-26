Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
26574 Calle Santa Barbara
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26574 Calle Santa Barbara
26574 Calle Santa Barbara
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
26574 Calle Santa Barbara, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
newly remodelled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in the heart of san juan capistrano. new laiminate wood flooring, new paint, new kitchen, new bathrooms. looks great. call larry 949-521-1391
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have any available units?
26574 Calle Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Juan Capistrano, CA
.
Is 26574 Calle Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
26574 Calle Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26574 Calle Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano
.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26574 Calle Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 26574 Calle Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
