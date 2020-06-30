All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 26508 Calle San Antonio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
26508 Calle San Antonio
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:26 AM

26508 Calle San Antonio

26508 Calle San Antonio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26508 Calle San Antonio, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Come by and enjoy this home located just minutes from downtown San Juan Capistrano. Walkable score is out the roof! Nearby access to Freeways, shopping, restaurants, and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26508 Calle San Antonio have any available units?
26508 Calle San Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 26508 Calle San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
26508 Calle San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26508 Calle San Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 26508 Calle San Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26508 Calle San Antonio offer parking?
No, 26508 Calle San Antonio does not offer parking.
Does 26508 Calle San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26508 Calle San Antonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26508 Calle San Antonio have a pool?
No, 26508 Calle San Antonio does not have a pool.
Does 26508 Calle San Antonio have accessible units?
No, 26508 Calle San Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 26508 Calle San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, 26508 Calle San Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26508 Calle San Antonio have units with air conditioning?
No, 26508 Calle San Antonio does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego