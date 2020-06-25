Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
26430 Paseo Infinita
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM
26430 Paseo Infinita
26430 Paseo Infinita
No Longer Available
Location
26430 Paseo Infinita, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
New house built 2018 with ocean view in private gated community. Sharing one bedroom with home owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26430 Paseo Infinita have any available units?
26430 Paseo Infinita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Juan Capistrano, CA
.
Is 26430 Paseo Infinita currently offering any rent specials?
26430 Paseo Infinita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26430 Paseo Infinita pet-friendly?
No, 26430 Paseo Infinita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano
.
Does 26430 Paseo Infinita offer parking?
No, 26430 Paseo Infinita does not offer parking.
Does 26430 Paseo Infinita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26430 Paseo Infinita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26430 Paseo Infinita have a pool?
Yes, 26430 Paseo Infinita has a pool.
Does 26430 Paseo Infinita have accessible units?
No, 26430 Paseo Infinita does not have accessible units.
Does 26430 Paseo Infinita have units with dishwashers?
No, 26430 Paseo Infinita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26430 Paseo Infinita have units with air conditioning?
No, 26430 Paseo Infinita does not have units with air conditioning.
