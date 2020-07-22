25511 Via Inez Road

Amenities

Come see this rare single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer in Capistrano Heights near the border of San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point. This home is tucked away at the top of a hill offering quiet surroundings, beautiful views and a refreshing ocean breeze. It has been meticulously maintained with sprawling gardens and delightful features making it more than a rental and truly a home. With fountains in the front and back yards, this home is a peaceful paradise. Located just 1/4 mile from Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor and minutes to downtown San Juan Capistrano, you are never far away from the heart beat of South Orange County. Good schools surround the area making this is a wonderful home for a family.