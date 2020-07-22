All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:41 PM

25511 Via Inez Road

25511 Via Inez Road · No Longer Available
Location

25511 Via Inez Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Come see this rare single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer in Capistrano Heights near the border of San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point. This home is tucked away at the top of a hill offering quiet surroundings, beautiful views and a refreshing ocean breeze. It has been meticulously maintained with sprawling gardens and delightful features making it more than a rental and truly a home. With fountains in the front and back yards, this home is a peaceful paradise. Located just 1/4 mile from Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor and minutes to downtown San Juan Capistrano, you are never far away from the heart beat of South Orange County. Good schools surround the area making this is a wonderful home for a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25511 Via Inez Road have any available units?
25511 Via Inez Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 25511 Via Inez Road have?
Some of 25511 Via Inez Road's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25511 Via Inez Road currently offering any rent specials?
25511 Via Inez Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25511 Via Inez Road pet-friendly?
No, 25511 Via Inez Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25511 Via Inez Road offer parking?
No, 25511 Via Inez Road does not offer parking.
Does 25511 Via Inez Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25511 Via Inez Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25511 Via Inez Road have a pool?
No, 25511 Via Inez Road does not have a pool.
Does 25511 Via Inez Road have accessible units?
No, 25511 Via Inez Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25511 Via Inez Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25511 Via Inez Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 25511 Via Inez Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25511 Via Inez Road does not have units with air conditioning.
