The Woods Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse community garden courtyard hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal playground pool table putting green tennis court

The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.



Each village at The Woods is a true “community within a community” with its own pool and spa and most have club-style facilities as well.