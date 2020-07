Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed fire pit 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Welcome home to The Enclave Apartment Homes, located in gorgeous San Jose, California! At The Enclave Apartments you will find a community of distinction with flourishing neighborhoods, and a convenient location. Our community offers studio, one and two bedroom homes featuring built in closet shelving, custom wood cabinetry, gourmet kitchen, washer and dryer, ceilings fans and high ceilings in select units. In custom homes you may find a fireplace with a marble hearth, and spectacular views. Relax in luxury with our two heated pools or two soothing spas. We offer spectacular amenities like two lighted tennis courts, a gated entrance with controlled access, a media center with a large screen TV, and a jogging trail. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why The Enclave is the perfect place to call home.