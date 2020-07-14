All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Sierrabrook Apartment Homes

1265 N Capitol Ave · (408) 741-9751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA 95132
Battaglia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 037 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 025 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 165 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierrabrook Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
fire pit
internet access
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $46.50
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Assigned carports: 1 space included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierrabrook Apartment Homes have any available units?
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes has 7 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierrabrook Apartment Homes have?
Some of Sierrabrook Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierrabrook Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierrabrook Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierrabrook Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Sierrabrook Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Sierrabrook Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Sierrabrook Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierrabrook Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierrabrook Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Sierrabrook Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Sierrabrook Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Sierrabrook Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Sierrabrook Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierrabrook Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
