Pacific Terrace West Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport e-payments internet access

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease?by using?alternative methods of communication?in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we?are?happy to arrange an in-person tour for you?at a later date?and invite you to tour our website in the meantime?and?call?or?email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.