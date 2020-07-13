All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Pacific Terrace West Apartments

498 Boynton Ave · (408) 741-9776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

498 Boynton Ave, San Jose, CA 95117
Northlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 62 · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Terrace West Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
internet access
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease?by using?alternative methods of communication?in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we?are?happy to arrange an in-person tour for you?at a later date?and invite you to tour our website in the meantime?and?call?or?email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Reserved carports: 1 space included. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Terrace West Apartments have any available units?
Pacific Terrace West Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Terrace West Apartments have?
Some of Pacific Terrace West Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Terrace West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Terrace West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Terrace West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Terrace West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Terrace West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Terrace West Apartments offers parking.
Does Pacific Terrace West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pacific Terrace West Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Terrace West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pacific Terrace West Apartments has a pool.
Does Pacific Terrace West Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pacific Terrace West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Terrace West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Terrace West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
