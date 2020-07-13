Metro Station

Lease Length: 1 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicants
Deposit: $300 holding deposit
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for dogs and cats
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $75
restrictions: 25 lbs or less
Cats
rent: $40
restrictions: 15 lbs or less
Parking Details: One parking per unit is provided.
Storage Details: A lot of storage in each unit