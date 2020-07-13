All apartments in San Jose
Metro Station
Metro Station

439 S 4th St · (916) 680-8361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

439 S 4th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 2 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro Station.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
carport
key fob access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicants
Deposit: $300 holding deposit
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for dogs and cats
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $75
restrictions: 25 lbs or less
Cats
rent: $40
restrictions: 15 lbs or less
Parking Details: One parking per unit is provided.
Storage Details: A lot of storage in each unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro Station have any available units?
Metro Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro Station have?
Some of Metro Station's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro Station currently offering any rent specials?
Metro Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro Station is pet friendly.
Does Metro Station offer parking?
Yes, Metro Station offers parking.
Does Metro Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metro Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro Station have a pool?
No, Metro Station does not have a pool.
Does Metro Station have accessible units?
Yes, Metro Station has accessible units.
Does Metro Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro Station has units with dishwashers.
