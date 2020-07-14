Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking bike storage courtyard guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Here at Livorno Square we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking a quality home in San Jose. From our gorgeous heated year round swimming pool and spa area with professional gas grill and outdoor cooking pavilion, to our private fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, we've let no detail go unnoticed. Once you step inside our upscale apartment homes you'll immediately appreciate the simple, yet modern and upscale accents. Nearby Santana Row flourishes as an epicenter of shopping and dining. If that is not enough excitement, head to vibrant Downtown San Jose offering live music, chic boutiques, and scenic dining options. Spend your lazy Sunday afternoons strolling through one of the many local farmers' markets or join the community gatherings at the city-sponsored street fairs throughout the Summer. Please call for an appointment today.