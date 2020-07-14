Livorno Square

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per person over 18
Deposit: $600 with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Dogs under 35 lbs with certain breed restrictions.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot, assigned: $75/month. Garage parking is available. Please call our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $35 monthly
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.