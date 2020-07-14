All apartments in San Jose
Livorno Square

3101 Magliocco Dr · (408) 763-4878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
CALL TODAY FOR 1 MONTH RENT FREE! Some restrictions apply, please contact for more information. (on select units)
Location

3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA 95128
Magliocco-Huff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$3,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,361

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Livorno Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
bike storage
courtyard
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Here at Livorno Square we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking a quality home in San Jose. From our gorgeous heated year round swimming pool and spa area with professional gas grill and outdoor cooking pavilion, to our private fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, we've let no detail go unnoticed. Once you step inside our upscale apartment homes you'll immediately appreciate the simple, yet modern and upscale accents. Nearby Santana Row flourishes as an epicenter of shopping and dining. If that is not enough excitement, head to vibrant Downtown San Jose offering live music, chic boutiques, and scenic dining options. Spend your lazy Sunday afternoons strolling through one of the many local farmers' markets or join the community gatherings at the city-sponsored street fairs throughout the Summer. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per person over 18
Deposit: $600 with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Dogs under 35 lbs with certain breed restrictions.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot, assigned: $75/month. Garage parking is available. Please call our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $35 monthly
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Livorno Square have any available units?
Livorno Square has 5 units available starting at $2,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Livorno Square have?
Some of Livorno Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livorno Square currently offering any rent specials?
Livorno Square is offering the following rent specials: CALL TODAY FOR 1 MONTH RENT FREE! Some restrictions apply, please contact for more information. (on select units)
Is Livorno Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Livorno Square is pet friendly.
Does Livorno Square offer parking?
Yes, Livorno Square offers parking.
Does Livorno Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Livorno Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Livorno Square have a pool?
Yes, Livorno Square has a pool.
Does Livorno Square have accessible units?
Yes, Livorno Square has accessible units.
Does Livorno Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Livorno Square has units with dishwashers.
