Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse hot tub internet access package receiving sauna

Welcome home to a Fountain Park! With bubbling fountains, ponds and gardens - all located in a quiet setting minutes from both shopping and major highways, Fountain Park is unique. Bask in the large and lush park in the center of the property. Swim in our extra large swimming pool; relax in the spa or the sauna; enjoy a barbecue or work out in our fitness center. For your convenience we provide covered parking, multiple laundry facilities, patrol service and a responsive on-site manager and maintenance team to keep Fountain Park beautiful and running smoothly. Fountain Park is a perfect retreat. You can live in a park in the heart of the city. Come home to Fountain Park.