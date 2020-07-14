All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like Fairway Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
Fairway Glen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Fairway Glen

448 Toyon Ave · (408) 542-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA 95127
Toyon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 143 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,182

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,618

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$2,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
guest parking
Live the life you deserve at Fairway Glen's luxury apartment homes. Indulge in the comforts of your newly renovated home. Nestled in the spectacular foothill scenery, the community reflects a serene environment. The community offers lush surroundings, newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous court yard, golf course views and the pampered living of exceptional customer service. Fairway Glen's definitive style creates the ideal setting for comfortable and carefree living. Fairway Glen offers 1st class accommodations and feature an impressive range of quality amenities, providing residents with a fine atmosphere of superb taste and comfort. Our one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes are appointed with gourmet kitchens equipped with brand-name appliances. Spacious closets with built-in shelving offer extra space and organization, plus large private patios or balconies provide additional storage for your needs. Enjoy a picnic at our barbeque area, sunbathe on the deck by our sparking ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 ; $350 additional deposit per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Please contact the leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned parking, covered lots, and open assigned parking available. Parking Type: Multiple Parking Comment: Assigned parking, covered lots, and open assigned parking available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway Glen have any available units?
Fairway Glen has 4 units available starting at $2,182 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairway Glen have?
Some of Fairway Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Glen is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Glen offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Glen offers parking.
Does Fairway Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairway Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Glen have a pool?
Yes, Fairway Glen has a pool.
Does Fairway Glen have accessible units?
No, Fairway Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway Glen has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fairway Glen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave
San Jose, CA 95136
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd
San Jose, CA 95110
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity