Fairway Glen

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 ; $350 additional deposit per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Please contact the leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned parking, covered lots, and open assigned parking available. Parking Type: Multiple
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.