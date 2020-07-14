Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area concierge courtyard gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving guest parking

Live the life you deserve at Fairway Glen's luxury apartment homes. Indulge in the comforts of your newly renovated home. Nestled in the spectacular foothill scenery, the community reflects a serene environment. The community offers lush surroundings, newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous court yard, golf course views and the pampered living of exceptional customer service. Fairway Glen's definitive style creates the ideal setting for comfortable and carefree living. Fairway Glen offers 1st class accommodations and feature an impressive range of quality amenities, providing residents with a fine atmosphere of superb taste and comfort. Our one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes are appointed with gourmet kitchens equipped with brand-name appliances. Spacious closets with built-in shelving offer extra space and organization, plus large private patios or balconies provide additional storage for your needs. Enjoy a picnic at our barbeque area, sunbathe on the deck by our sparking ...