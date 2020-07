Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

Domain Apartments is located in San Jose/Silicon Valley, home to the world's leading technology companies. This community is minutes from the Tasman Light Rail conveniently close to major freeways. With shopping and restaurants just outside your door, Domain Apartments is where you want to be. Our stunning apartments feature 9 Foot ceilings, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and in-home washer and dryers. Residents can work out in our cutting-edge fitness center, mingle in the indoor/outdoor resident lounge or relax in one of the poolside cabanas. This is the perfect place to call home-this is your Domain.