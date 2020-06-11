All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 97 E. St. James St., #58.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
97 E. St. James St., #58
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

97 E. St. James St., #58

97 East Saint James Street · (408) 297-5638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

97 East Saint James Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 97 E. St. James St., #58 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Top-Floor Condo in Heart of Downtown San Jose - Short Term Lease until June 30, 2020 - Live in the heart of downtown San Jose in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located across the street from historic Saint James Park. This 1,203 square foot condo is a desirable corner unit located on the top floor. The kitchen has tons of cabinets for plenty of storage, solid-surface counters, and tile floors. The living/dining area and both bedrooms feature wood floors. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The master bath features a deep soaking tub/shower combo, granite tile counters, and tile floors. The second bedroom has a built-in Murphy bed and additional wardrobe closet, in addition to 2 standard closets. The second bath has a corner shower. Youll find an in-unit washer and dryer in the second bath.

Saint James Place is a secured complex with underground parking. This unit comes with 1 dedicated parking space in the garage. It is walking distance to everything downtown San Jose has to offer, including exquisite restaurants, lively bars and nightclubs, neighborhood parks, retail stores, entertainment venues, museums, and public transportation.

THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020. EXTENSION OF LEASE IS NOT GUARANTEED AT THIS TIME.

2019 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
No co-signors or guarantors
Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
Sorry, no pets
Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first months rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account
THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020. EXTENSION OF LEASE IS NOT GUARANTEED AT THIS TIME.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 E. St. James St., #58 have any available units?
97 E. St. James St., #58 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 E. St. James St., #58 have?
Some of 97 E. St. James St., #58's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 E. St. James St., #58 currently offering any rent specials?
97 E. St. James St., #58 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 E. St. James St., #58 pet-friendly?
No, 97 E. St. James St., #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 97 E. St. James St., #58 offer parking?
Yes, 97 E. St. James St., #58 does offer parking.
Does 97 E. St. James St., #58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 E. St. James St., #58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 E. St. James St., #58 have a pool?
No, 97 E. St. James St., #58 does not have a pool.
Does 97 E. St. James St., #58 have accessible units?
No, 97 E. St. James St., #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 E. St. James St., #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 E. St. James St., #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 97 E. St. James St., #58?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd
San Jose, CA 95134
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity