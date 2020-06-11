97 E. St. James St., #58

Amenities

Great Top-Floor Condo in Heart of Downtown San Jose - Short Term Lease until June 30, 2020 - Live in the heart of downtown San Jose in this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located across the street from historic Saint James Park. This 1,203 square foot condo is a desirable corner unit located on the top floor. The kitchen has tons of cabinets for plenty of storage, solid-surface counters, and tile floors. The living/dining area and both bedrooms feature wood floors. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The master bath features a deep soaking tub/shower combo, granite tile counters, and tile floors. The second bedroom has a built-in Murphy bed and additional wardrobe closet, in addition to 2 standard closets. The second bath has a corner shower. Youll find an in-unit washer and dryer in the second bath.



Saint James Place is a secured complex with underground parking. This unit comes with 1 dedicated parking space in the garage. It is walking distance to everything downtown San Jose has to offer, including exquisite restaurants, lively bars and nightclubs, neighborhood parks, retail stores, entertainment venues, museums, and public transportation.



THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020. EXTENSION OF LEASE IS NOT GUARANTEED AT THIS TIME.



Rental guidelines:

3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

No co-signors or guarantors

Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

Sorry, no pets

Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first months rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account

