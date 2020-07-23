All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
92 Rancho Dr, Unit G
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

92 Rancho Dr, Unit G

92 Rancho Drive · (408) 626-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

92 Rancho Drive, San Jose, CA 95111
Rancho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
92 Rancho Dr, Unit G Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 bath Condo in South San Jose Available soon! $2,650. 92 Rancho Dr, #G, San Jose, CA 95111 - This property won't last! Close access to highway 101 and 87 in San Jose, we have a 2 bedroom 2 full bath upstairs available soon.

Unit amenities include, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave.

It comes with 1 car garage, A/C and washer and dryer in unit.

A small Patio also accompany this property.

Condo complex has a pool.

12-month lease

Rent: $2,650
Security Deposit: $2,650

Tenant pays for PG&E only.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

Property is currently tenant occupied and will be available around August 15th. Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.

Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
Ph: 408-626-4800

BRE# 01264949

(RLNE5967946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G have any available units?
92 Rancho Dr, Unit G has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G have?
Some of 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
92 Rancho Dr, Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G offers parking.
Does 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G have a pool?
Yes, 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G has a pool.
Does 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G have accessible units?
No, 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 92 Rancho Dr, Unit G?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd
San Jose, CA 95111
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Jose 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity