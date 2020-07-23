Amenities

92 Rancho Dr, Unit G Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 bath Condo in South San Jose Available soon! $2,650. 92 Rancho Dr, #G, San Jose, CA 95111 - This property won't last! Close access to highway 101 and 87 in San Jose, we have a 2 bedroom 2 full bath upstairs available soon.



Unit amenities include, kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave.



It comes with 1 car garage, A/C and washer and dryer in unit.



A small Patio also accompany this property.



Condo complex has a pool.



12-month lease



Rent: $2,650

Security Deposit: $2,650



Tenant pays for PG&E only.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



Property is currently tenant occupied and will be available around August 15th. Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.



Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

Ph: 408-626-4800



BRE# 01264949



(RLNE5967946)