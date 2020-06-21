Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed2a005eb031d41b1d99bb7 great location - few Blocks away from Downtown Willow Glen and close to Future Proposed Google Campus. Dual Pane Windows.This one Story Single Family Home features 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms.New Laminate flooring installed. Kitchen includes Newer Appliances including Gas Range, & Dishwasher. Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace.Master Bedroom Suite Complete with On-Suite Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Indoor Laundry Hookups, Newer Roof, Rear Patio, Ready to Move-In Today.
(RLNE5826428)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have any available units?
904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have?
Some of 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 currently offering any rent specials?
904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 pet-friendly?