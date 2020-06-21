All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125

904 Chabrant Way · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA 95125
Broadway-Palmhaven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed2a005eb031d41b1d99bb7 great location - few Blocks away from Downtown Willow Glen and close to Future Proposed Google Campus. Dual Pane Windows.This one Story Single Family Home features 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms.New Laminate flooring installed. Kitchen includes Newer Appliances including Gas Range, & Dishwasher. Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace.Master Bedroom Suite Complete with On-Suite Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Indoor Laundry Hookups, Newer Roof, Rear Patio, Ready to Move-In Today.

(RLNE5826428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have any available units?
904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have?
Some of 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 currently offering any rent specials?
904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 pet-friendly?
No, 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 offer parking?
No, 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 does not offer parking.
Does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have a pool?
No, 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 does not have a pool.
Does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have accessible units?
No, 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Chabrant Way, San Jose, CA, US, 95125 has units with dishwashers.
