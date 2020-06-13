897 Northrup St Apt 14

Amenities
Cozy one bedroom apartment near downtown San Jose!
Located in Meridian Pedro, San Jose, off of the 280 freeway.
897 Northrup St is in a very convenient location, just a 5 to 10-minute walk/bike ride to Race BART, Lincoln & Coe Bus Station, restaurants, CVS, Starbucks, and more.
Features:
~ Renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment
~ Hardwood floors in kitchen
~ Carpet in living area, bedroom and hallway
~ Kitchen includes new wooden cabinets, granite countertops, dual-basin stainless steel sink, white refrigerator and electric stove/oven
~ Tiled flooring in bathroom and bathtub/shower combo
~ Cable ready
This is a smoke-free community.
Water and garbage service is included.
No pets, please.
More photos coming soon!
Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4818862)