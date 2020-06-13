897 Northrup St Apt 14

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cozy one bedroom apartment near downtown San Jose!



Located in Meridian Pedro, San Jose, off of the 280 freeway.



897 Northrup St is in a very convenient location, just a 5 to 10-minute walk/bike ride to Race BART, Lincoln & Coe Bus Station, restaurants, CVS, Starbucks, and more.



Features:

~ Renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment

~ Hardwood floors in kitchen

~ Carpet in living area, bedroom and hallway

~ Kitchen includes new wooden cabinets, granite countertops, dual-basin stainless steel sink, white refrigerator and electric stove/oven

~ Tiled flooring in bathroom and bathtub/shower combo

~ Cable ready



This is a smoke-free community.

Water and garbage service is included.

No pets, please.



More photos coming soon!



Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4818862)