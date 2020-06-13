All apartments in San Jose
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:16 AM

897 Northrup St Apt 14

897 Northrup Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

897 Northrup Street, San Jose, CA 95126
Meridian-Pedro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy one bedroom apartment near downtown San Jose!

Located in Meridian Pedro, San Jose, off of the 280 freeway.

897 Northrup St is in a very convenient location, just a 5 to 10-minute walk/bike ride to Race BART, Lincoln & Coe Bus Station, restaurants, CVS, Starbucks, and more.

Features:
~ Renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment
~ Hardwood floors in kitchen
~ Carpet in living area, bedroom and hallway
~ Kitchen includes new wooden cabinets, granite countertops, dual-basin stainless steel sink, white refrigerator and electric stove/oven
~ Tiled flooring in bathroom and bathtub/shower combo
~ Cable ready

This is a smoke-free community.
Water and garbage service is included.
No pets, please.

More photos coming soon!

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4818862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Northrup St Apt 14 have any available units?
897 Northrup St Apt 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 897 Northrup St Apt 14 have?
Some of 897 Northrup St Apt 14's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Northrup St Apt 14 currently offering any rent specials?
897 Northrup St Apt 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Northrup St Apt 14 pet-friendly?
No, 897 Northrup St Apt 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 897 Northrup St Apt 14 offer parking?
No, 897 Northrup St Apt 14 does not offer parking.
Does 897 Northrup St Apt 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 Northrup St Apt 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Northrup St Apt 14 have a pool?
No, 897 Northrup St Apt 14 does not have a pool.
Does 897 Northrup St Apt 14 have accessible units?
No, 897 Northrup St Apt 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Northrup St Apt 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 Northrup St Apt 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
