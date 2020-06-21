All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 88 E. San Fernando St., #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
88 E. San Fernando St., #201
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

88 E. San Fernando St., #201

88 East San Fernando Street · (408) 297-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

88 East San Fernando Street, San Jose, CA 95113
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Huge 2 Bed Condo with Outdoor Space at The 88 in Downtown San Jose - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is almost 2,000 square feet and is one of a few units at The 88 with an outdoor patio. Beautiful hardwood floors can be found in the entry and on through the spacious living/dining/kitchen space. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and natural stone slab counters. The outdoor patio has nice views of downtown San Jose.

The master bedroom suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, and a spacious walk-in closet. The master bath has a dual-sink vanity with natural stone counter, and a separate tub and large glass-enclosed walk-in shower. The guest bedroom features a built-in Murphy bed, and the attached bath has 2 sinks and a tub-over-shower. The condo has a large interior storage closet, as well as full-sized washer and dryer.

You’ll feel as if you’re staying at a spectacular resort at The 88. It’s conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose. Great restaurants, vibrant nightlife, sports and concerts at the San Jose Arena, world-class theater, and seasonal entertainment and special events are steps away from your front door. Amenities abound – concierge service, round the clock security, a modern fitness center, and a fifth floor entertainment oasis that includes both indoor and outdoor experiences. Outdoors you’ll find a swimming pool and hot tub, a barbecue area with plenty of seating for dining, and comfortable lounge areas with lovely views of downtown. Inside is a lounge area surrounding a flat-screen TV, fireplace, and a full kitchen. Also available to residents is the 21st floor Skyline Observation Terrace – a unique indoor and outdoor space with spectacular views from the highest residential building between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

2 parking spaces at The 88 are in a secured garage. The condo comes with one parking space. Transportation options are many – San Jose’s Diridon Station is blocks away with Caltrain and VTA Light Rail options, and highways 87, 880 and 280 are minutes away by car.

Be the envy of your friends. Be at The 88.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Sorry, no pets
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4228110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 have any available units?
88 E. San Fernando St., #201 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 have?
Some of 88 E. San Fernando St., #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 currently offering any rent specials?
88 E. San Fernando St., #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 pet-friendly?
No, 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 offer parking?
Yes, 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 does offer parking.
Does 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 have a pool?
Yes, 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 has a pool.
Does 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 have accessible units?
No, 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 E. San Fernando St., #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 88 E. San Fernando St., #201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviara
2388 Madden Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd
San Jose, CA 95111
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008
The James
98 N 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity