88 E. San Fernando St., #201

Huge 2 Bed Condo with Outdoor Space at The 88 in Downtown San Jose - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is almost 2,000 square feet and is one of a few units at The 88 with an outdoor patio. Beautiful hardwood floors can be found in the entry and on through the spacious living/dining/kitchen space. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and natural stone slab counters. The outdoor patio has nice views of downtown San Jose.



The master bedroom suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, and a spacious walk-in closet. The master bath has a dual-sink vanity with natural stone counter, and a separate tub and large glass-enclosed walk-in shower. The guest bedroom features a built-in Murphy bed, and the attached bath has 2 sinks and a tub-over-shower. The condo has a large interior storage closet, as well as full-sized washer and dryer.



You’ll feel as if you’re staying at a spectacular resort at The 88. It’s conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose. Great restaurants, vibrant nightlife, sports and concerts at the San Jose Arena, world-class theater, and seasonal entertainment and special events are steps away from your front door. Amenities abound – concierge service, round the clock security, a modern fitness center, and a fifth floor entertainment oasis that includes both indoor and outdoor experiences. Outdoors you’ll find a swimming pool and hot tub, a barbecue area with plenty of seating for dining, and comfortable lounge areas with lovely views of downtown. Inside is a lounge area surrounding a flat-screen TV, fireplace, and a full kitchen. Also available to residents is the 21st floor Skyline Observation Terrace – a unique indoor and outdoor space with spectacular views from the highest residential building between San Francisco and Los Angeles.



2 parking spaces at The 88 are in a secured garage. The condo comes with one parking space. Transportation options are many – San Jose’s Diridon Station is blocks away with Caltrain and VTA Light Rail options, and highways 87, 880 and 280 are minutes away by car.



Be the envy of your friends. Be at The 88.



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Sorry, no pets

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account



