Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8302 Chianti CT

8302 Chianti Court · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Chianti Court, San Jose, CA 95135
The Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Villages Golf & Country Club*One person to be 55 or better*Beautifully Remodeled*One Story Detached Home*2001sf*3 Bedroom/2 Bath*Spacious Fenced Yard*Professionally Landscaped*Gardener Included*Stainless Steele Appliances*Granite Counters*Designer Tile*Wood Floors*Remodeled Baths & Showers*Built-In Shower Seat*Central AC*Fireplace*Attached Double Garage*Large Driveway*2 restaurants on campus for take out or home delivery*Numerous activities*Available June 1st*Please Do Not Disturb Tenant"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Chianti CT have any available units?
8302 Chianti CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 8302 Chianti CT have?
Some of 8302 Chianti CT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Chianti CT currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Chianti CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Chianti CT pet-friendly?
No, 8302 Chianti CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 8302 Chianti CT offer parking?
Yes, 8302 Chianti CT does offer parking.
Does 8302 Chianti CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Chianti CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Chianti CT have a pool?
Yes, 8302 Chianti CT has a pool.
Does 8302 Chianti CT have accessible units?
No, 8302 Chianti CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Chianti CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 Chianti CT does not have units with dishwashers.
