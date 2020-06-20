8302 Chianti CT

8302 Chianti Court, San Jose, CA 95135 The Village
Villages Golf & Country Club*One person to be 55 or better*Beautifully Remodeled*One Story Detached Home*2001sf*3 Bedroom/2 Bath*Spacious Fenced Yard*Professionally Landscaped*Gardener Included*Stainless Steele Appliances*Granite Counters*Designer Tile*Wood Floors*Remodeled Baths & Showers*Built-In Shower Seat*Central AC*Fireplace*Attached Double Garage*Large Driveway*2 restaurants on campus for take out or home delivery*Numerous activities*Available June 1st*Please Do Not Disturb Tenant"
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
